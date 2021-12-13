2 Strong 4 Bullies
Heal the Heartland: How Cleveland can donate to the relief efforts for tornado victims

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army has started a new text campaign for those who would like to help those affected by the deadly December tornadoes.

WOIO is working to help Heal the Heartland.

If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555.

Message and data rates may apply.

For more details, click here.

