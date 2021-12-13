Heal the Heartland: How Cleveland can donate to the relief efforts for tornado victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army has started a new text campaign for those who would like to help those affected by the deadly December tornadoes.

WOIO is working to help Heal the Heartland.

If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555.

Message and data rates may apply.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.