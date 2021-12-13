Man fatally shot by Cleveland police downtown Sunday identified

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the man fatally shot by two Cleveland police officers Sunday afternoon at East 12th Street and Superior Avenue is Patrick Horton, 39, of Cleveland.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said 911 dispatchers received a call from two off-duty officers and citizens around 3:30 p.m. for a man shooting a gun at that intersection.

Andre King was at the Dollar General on East 12th when shots rang out, “I heard the shots when I was coming out of the dollar store. There were about 12 or 13 shots. I ran back in the store -- cause I didn’t know where the bullets was coming from. But I came out to see the man down on the ground, I was like oh my God.”

Jeff Follmer, the president of the Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association, said the officers approached the suspect and told him to put the gun down, which he complied with, but he then picked the gun back up and started shooting at officers. The officers returned fire, striking the man.

“It’s hard for police officers. No officer wants to use deadly force. These officers are shaken up and you know it’s a rough day for them,” said Follmer.

It’s unclear how many shots were actually fired by the suspect and by police, but 19 News counted at least 79 evidence markers.

Chief Williams pointed out, “This male we actually tracked a little bit east on Superior, probably back to East 30th Street. With some work from the Real Time Camera Center we could see he actually had the weapon, had it out. We don’t know if he actually fired it that far back, but we do know he actually had that weapon, had it out and was pointing it at vehicles that were passing by. Pointing up in the air and different things while he walked west bound on Superior Avenue.”

No Cleveland police officers or civilians were injured.

The shooting investigation will be handled by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.