Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer than normal pattern through mid-week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Much of the eastern half of the country remains warmer than normal as the jet stream has lifted north forcing the cold air into Canada. The air is dry over Ohio. Other than some scattered high clouds, it will be a sunny day ahead. Afternoon temperatures around 50 degrees. Partly cloudy sky tonight. The wind goes light overnight. This will allow for more of a temperature fall. It’ll be around 30 degrees by early morning. Partly cloudy sky tomorrow. High temperatures again around 50 degrees. A south wind ramps up Wednesday. Even warmer air builds in. This could lead to a few morning showers, otherwise a mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures surge well in the 50s. A very warm Wednesday night and windy. Temperatures are expected to warm to around 60 degrees by Thursday morning.

