2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio Gov. DeWine honors fallen service members during Wreaths Across America event

Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers in over 2,500...
Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers in over 2,500 cemeteries across the country this month.(Kemper Ball)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delivered remarks at a Wreaths Across America event honor fallen service members.

The governor spoke from Columbus on Monday morning for the national wreath-laying ceremony

More than 2,500 locations across the country held a Wreaths Across America to remember those who were killed in action or active duty service members.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Latest News

Bath and Body Works manager pepper-sprayed during robbery, Akron police say
How Northeast Ohio craft vendors survive during pandemic
How Northeast Ohio craft vendors survive during pandemic
Lake Metroparks Farmpark Country Lights
Country Lights canceled Saturday at Lake Metroparks Farmpark due to power outage
Magic of Lights returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds for the 2020 holiday season
Magic of Lights canceled Saturday due to wind damage at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds