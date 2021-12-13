Ohio Gov. DeWine honors fallen service members during Wreaths Across America event
Published: Dec. 13, 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delivered remarks at a Wreaths Across America event honor fallen service members.
The governor spoke from Columbus on Monday morning for the national wreath-laying ceremony
More than 2,500 locations across the country held a Wreaths Across America to remember those who were killed in action or active duty service members.
