Omicron variant discovered in Cleveland

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic officials confirmed Monday the Omicron variant was detected in their laboratory.

According to Cleveland Clinic officials, they routinely sequence positive specimens each week and share that information with Ohio Department of Health (ODH) officials.

No details on the person with the Omicron variant have been released.

On Dec. 11, ODH officials confirmed the first two cases of the Omicron variant here in Ohio.

ODH said those two Omicron cases were detected in Central Ohio men who both tested positive on a PCR test on Dec. 7.

“We have known that it would only be a matter of time until a case of Omicron was detected in Ohio. The CDC believes that this variant has likely been circulating in the U.S. since November,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. “This variant’s arrival and the continued impact of the Delta variant underscore the importance of our best prevention tool, which is choosing to be vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines, coupled with prevention measures, provide the greatest protection from severe illness resulting in hospitalization or death. If you have not yet been vaccinated, or are eligible for a booster dose, now is the time to go and get your shot.”

