Reward offered for capture of woman wanted for Thanksgiving Day murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of murder suspect Katia Chappell.

Cleveland police said Chappell, 28, shot two women inside a car around 2:25 a.m. on Nov. 25 in the 12000 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Two women shot on Nov. 25, 2021. (Source: WOIO)

After being shot, the driver crashed the car.

Domonique Nicole Johnson, of Cleveland, was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds.

A 23-year-old woman survived her injuries. Her name is not being released.

Chappell’s last known address is near the 1300 block of E. 188th Street.

U.S. Marshals said she is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to called the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can send a web tip to http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.