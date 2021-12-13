Winds damage Vermilion church live nativity scene, they rebuild in time for event

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Clean-up efforts are underway after high winds whipped across Northeast Ohio this weekend. A local church picked up the pieces to their live nativity scene.

The St. Matthew Lutheran Church community in Vermilion came together to put their nativity set back together after mighty Mother Nature destroyed it.

“We’ve always been able to go rain, snow, sunshine,” said Kaitlyn Krueger, a church member.

That wasn’t the case Saturday when high winds swooped in and damaged their set, forcing them to cancel their event.

“We had braced for it with two-by-four’s and plywood, trying to keep everything up. Some of the canvas’ had ripped, some of the buildings went down completely,” said Krueger.

It’s a 24-year-old tradition they refuse to cancel for the second day in a row.

“So today after the service, a bunch of our guys from the congregation has offered to stay after to help us rebuild so that we can run tonight,” said Krueger.

With some power tools and helping hands, they’re set to be back in business for Sunday’s show.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.