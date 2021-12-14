1 hospitalized after car and garbage truck collide in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Firefighters confirmed EMS took one person to the hospital after a car and garbage truck crashed together on Dec. 13.

Their condition is unknown.

The crash happened at Lake and Lorain Boulevard.

Details of the crash were not confirmed.

Firefighters showed the heavy damage the car sustained in the crash by sharing these photos of the scene:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.