1 hospitalized after car and garbage truck collide in Elyria

1 taken to hospital after car and garbage truck collide in Elyria(Elyria Firefighters Local 474)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Firefighters confirmed EMS took one person to the hospital after a car and garbage truck crashed together on Dec. 13.

Their condition is unknown.

The crash happened at Lake and Lorain Boulevard.

Details of the crash were not confirmed.

Firefighters showed the heavy damage the car sustained in the crash by sharing these photos of the scene:

