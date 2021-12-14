2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 dead in double murder, suicide in Tuscarawas County

(WRDW)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A husband shot and killed his wife and her father inside a Mill Township home Sunday evening, according to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

According Sheriff Campbell, Richard William Wills II, 67, shot his wife, Dawn Michele Wills, 48, and his father-in-law, Carl Beranek Sr., 69, of Dillonvale, inside their home in the 3300 block of Eastport Road S.E. around 11:30 p.m.

Sherrif Campbell said the two men were pronounced dead at the scene and Dawn died Monday afternoon at Aultman Hospital.

Deputies responded to the home after Dawn called 911.

When deputies arrived they said they looked through a window in a door and could see her lying on the floor.

Deputies broke into the home and EMS immediately rendered first aid, before transporting her to to a local hospital.

No motive for the shootings have been released at this time.

The couple’s two dogs were not injured.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

