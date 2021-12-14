2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

67-year-old Cleveland man dies in crash on I-90 in Euclid

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 67-year-old Cleveland man was killed Monday evening when he drove his minivan into the rear of a stopped tractor trailer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 8:37 p.m. on I-90 eastbound near mile post 184 in Euclid.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the 65-year-old truck driver was stopped in the right lane due to backed up traffic caused by a crash being handled by Euclid police.

The victim, George Lloyd, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

Troopers said neither vehicle had any passengers and alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Latest News

FILE
Ohio reports increase of 9,922 new COVID-19 cases, 555 hospitalizations; data includes backlog of results
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City...
Cleveland Browns place 8 on Reserve/COVID-19 list, including Jarvis Landry and Wyatt Teller
Governor delivers remarks at JobsOhio meeting
FILE
Personal information of some city employees may have been accessed in cybersecurity incident, Cleveland mayor’s office says