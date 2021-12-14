67-year-old Cleveland man dies in crash on I-90 in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 67-year-old Cleveland man was killed Monday evening when he drove his minivan into the rear of a stopped tractor trailer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 8:37 p.m. on I-90 eastbound near mile post 184 in Euclid.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the 65-year-old truck driver was stopped in the right lane due to backed up traffic caused by a crash being handled by Euclid police.

The victim, George Lloyd, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

Troopers said neither vehicle had any passengers and alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

