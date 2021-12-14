2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police release surveillance pictures of Bath & Body Works robbery suspects

(Source: Akron police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police released several surveillance pictures Tuesday of the suspects wanted for stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from the Bath & Body Works store in the 400 block of Howe Road Sunday afternoon,

Akron police said four suspects, two men and two women, walked into the store around 5:50 p.m.

Store employees told officers the men immediately began distracting the employees while the women began grabbing merchandise.

Bath & Body Works robbery suspects
As they were running out of the store, one of the men pepper-sprayed the manager standing by the front door, Akron police said.

Bath & Body Works suspects
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

