Akron police release surveillance pictures of Bath & Body Works robbery suspects
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police released several surveillance pictures Tuesday of the suspects wanted for stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from the Bath & Body Works store in the 400 block of Howe Road Sunday afternoon,
Akron police said four suspects, two men and two women, walked into the store around 5:50 p.m.
Store employees told officers the men immediately began distracting the employees while the women began grabbing merchandise.
As they were running out of the store, one of the men pepper-sprayed the manager standing by the front door, Akron police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.
