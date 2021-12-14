2 Strong 4 Bullies
Alabama shoplifter flees Walmart in Uber, police say

Millbrook police say Jacob Warner Jr. used an Uber ride to flee a shoplifting scene at Walmart.
Millbrook police say Jacob Warner Jr. used an Uber ride to flee a shoplifting scene at Walmart.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By Gray News staff and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Authorities are investigating how a man accused of shoplifting had an unusual getaway plan — ride-sharing.

According to Millbrook police, the theft happened at the Walmart on Kelley Boulevard Monday afternoon. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said loss prevention personnel reported that the suspect took merchandise without paying.

Officers got a vehicle description and stopped the vehicle on Highway 14, at which point they said the suspect got out and ran away. Johnson said the man ran across the northbound lane of Interstate 65 before he was caught underneath an interstate overpass.

The man was identified as Jacob Warner Jr., 40, of Montgomery, Alabama. He was subsequently charged with third-degree theft of property.

Johnson said they found the stolen merchandise in the vehicle, which turned out to be an Uber. Officers determined the Uber driver was not part of the theft. He was released but did receive an unrelated traffic citation.

Warner is in the Elmore County jail without bail pending warrants that are being obtained, The chief said Warner has outstanding warrants in Millbrook for previous thefts from Walmart.

“Days like today are exactly why after 33 years in law enforcement, I never say I’ve seen it all. I can’t recall someone fleeing a crime scene via Uber,” Johnson said in a statement.

“Eventually maybe visitors that persist in coming to our city to commit criminal offenses will learn, regardless of how you get here, Uber or otherwise, chances are you’ll be apprehended by law enforcement and at that point, we’ll take care of your immediate travel arrangements. We’ll provide your transportation to the Elmore County Jail,” he said.

