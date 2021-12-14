‘Armed and dangerous’ domestic violence suspect wanted in Richfield

RICHFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Richfield Police said Todd Reynolds is an “armed and dangerous” domestic violence suspect who is at large, and officers need the community to help find him.

Officers initially responded to a domestic violence report at a home where the suspect was reportedly armed with a gun and fighting with two family members, according to police.

The family members escaped from the home and are in a safe location, police confirmed.

Police said the Reynolds ran off into the woods, and officers believe he does not have a car.

The Metro SWAT team assisted officers in a search of the home and surrounding area, but Reynolds is still on the loose, according to police.

Richfield Police said a helicopter from the state will be used in the search on Monday night.

Immediately call Richfield Police at 330-659-9500 if you see Reynolds or have any information on where he may be.

Todd Reynolds (Richfield Police)

