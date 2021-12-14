2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bedford City School students working remotely due to illness

(Source: 19 News)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - All students in the Bedford City School District will be working remotely through the rest of the week due to the rising number of flu and Covid-19 cases.

All Bedford City School students will be learning remotely through the end of this week due to the rising number of flu...

Posted by Bedford City School District on Monday, December 13, 2021

School officials made the announcement Monday evening.

Staff members must still report to their buildings.

After Friday, the district is on break until Jan. 3, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

