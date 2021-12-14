Bedford City School students working remotely due to illness
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - All students in the Bedford City School District will be working remotely through the rest of the week due to the rising number of flu and Covid-19 cases.
School officials made the announcement Monday evening.
Staff members must still report to their buildings.
After Friday, the district is on break until Jan. 3, 2022.
