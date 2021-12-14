Cavs win fourth straight game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers won their fourth-straight game with a 105-94 win over the Heat on Monday.

Cleveland’s shooting from behind in the arc in the fourth propelled them to a win with Kevin Love’s 23 points all coming in the second half.

This is the third-straight game the Cavaliers had five or more players in double digits.

Cleveland will close out its three-game mini home stand when they welcome the Rockets to town. From there, it will be a three-game road trip against Milwaukee, Atlanta and Boston.

