Cavs win fourth straight game
Kevin Love led the way against Miami with 23 points
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers won their fourth-straight game with a 105-94 win over the Heat on Monday.
Cleveland’s shooting from behind in the arc in the fourth propelled them to a win with Kevin Love’s 23 points all coming in the second half.
This is the third-straight game the Cavaliers had five or more players in double digits.
Cleveland will close out its three-game mini home stand when they welcome the Rockets to town. From there, it will be a three-game road trip against Milwaukee, Atlanta and Boston.
