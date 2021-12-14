Cops say accused East Cleveland killer stayed with Kentucky woman he met online before capture

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The seventh and final suspect wanted for the torture and murder of Alishah Pointer in East Cleveland had been staying with a woman he met online before he was captured police said.

Hakeem Ali-Shomo was on the run for about a month before being found 500 miles from the Cleveland area in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

“The suspect had met a woman online and had been allowed to stay with her for several days until it was learned that he was wanted for murder,” Hopkinsville Police spokesperson Michael Atkins told 19 News.

NEW: Police in Kentucky say Hakeem Ali-Shomo, who was wanted out of East Cleveland for the torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, was staying with a woman he met online for several days.



He said officers responded around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Ali-Shomo tried escaping through a window, police said, but ultimately surrendered when officers threatened to release a police K-9.

Early Sunday morning, the East Cleveland Police Department announced the arrest.

“I felt really excited. I ran into my mom’s room and woke her up,” said Aaliyah Pointer, the sister of the 22-year-old victim. “I wanted to cry, but I was too happy.”

She described to 19 News the relief she and her family were feeling now that all suspects are in custody.

“I just want to move forward now [so] we can get full justice for my sister,” she said.

Ali-Shomo is awaiting extradition to Ohio.

According to East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner, the assailants believed Pointer had information relative to a crime committed in Cleveland. They tortured her in an attempt to get this information.

Family members told 19 News the information was related to the murder of Aminjas Shomo, 19, in Slavic Village earlier this month.

Chief Gardner added Pointer was transported to several different locations before finally being killed on Savannah Avenue.

