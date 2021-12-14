Discolored water could still be an issue in several East side suburbs, Cleveland Water officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Cleveland Water customers in the area west of I-271, north of Solon Road and south of Aurora Road, experienced discolored water Monday as a result of a new pump station on Aurora Road in Bedford Heights that is being put into service.

Cleveland Water officials said as of Tuesday, the bulk of discolored water has been flushed out; however, there are a few residual pockets that crews continue to flush.

Officials said the water is safe to drink, the discoloration is caused by iron sediment being stirred up from a change in the flow of water.

