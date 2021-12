Governor delivers remarks at JobsOhio meeting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to deliver opening remarks on Tuesday at a quarterly JobsOhio meeting.

The appearance from the Ohio governor is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

According to the agency, 2021 has been a record-breaking year for economic development in Ohio.

Yesterday, @LtGovHusted and I announced an updated Top Jobs List which outlines the most in-demand and critical professions for 2022. There are many opportunities in Ohio for those who are ready to begin their careers or looking to learn something new. https://t.co/na7FkdbvSM pic.twitter.com/BMnn50hYrA — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 14, 2021

The governor and board of directors are expected to discuss what’s next in the future during Tuesday’s meeting.

