Cleveland Browns place 8 on Reserve/COVID-19 list, including Jarvis Landry and Wyatt Teller

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns moved to enhanced protocols after eight players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Six active players were placed on the list, including:

G Drew Forbes

TE Austin Hooper

WR Jarvis Landry

DE Takkarist McKinley

G Wyatt Teller

T Jedrick Wills

Wide receiver JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis, both on the practice squad, were also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

It’s currently unclear which of the players will be available to play on Saturday.

According to protocols, if vaccinated and asymptomatic, any of these players could test out of COVID protocols and essentially play on Saturday vs. the Raiders...However, it's a shorter week than usual. Not ideal #Browns — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) December 14, 2021

Due to the number of positive COVID-19 test results within the organizations, the team was moved to “enhanced,” meaning meetings will be conducted virtually instead of in person.

I'm told #Browns personnel were informed this morning they'll have virtual meetings today due to CoVID-19 "positives." The team is still expected to practice later, at this time. This after the NFL had its highest number of player positives yesterday, since the pandemic started. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 14, 2021

Today’s team meetings will be virtual and all players, coaches, and tiered personnel must be masked while indoors. Walkthrough practice still scheduled for this afternoon, but will now be closed to the media #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 14, 2021

The 7-6 Cleveland Browns host the 6-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.