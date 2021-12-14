2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns place 8 on Reserve/COVID-19 list, including Jarvis Landry and Wyatt Teller

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept.12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns moved to enhanced protocols after eight players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Six active players were placed on the list, including:

  • G Drew Forbes
  • TE Austin Hooper
  • WR Jarvis Landry
  • DE Takkarist McKinley
  • G Wyatt Teller
  • T Jedrick Wills

Wide receiver JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis, both on the practice squad, were also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

It’s currently unclear which of the players will be available to play on Saturday.

Due to the number of positive COVID-19 test results within the organizations, the team was moved to “enhanced,” meaning meetings will be conducted virtually instead of in person.

The 7-6 Cleveland Browns host the 6-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

