Cleveland Browns place 8 on Reserve/COVID-19 list, including Jarvis Landry and Wyatt Teller
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns moved to enhanced protocols after eight players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Six active players were placed on the list, including:
- G Drew Forbes
- TE Austin Hooper
- WR Jarvis Landry
- DE Takkarist McKinley
- G Wyatt Teller
- T Jedrick Wills
Wide receiver JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis, both on the practice squad, were also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
It’s currently unclear which of the players will be available to play on Saturday.
Due to the number of positive COVID-19 test results within the organizations, the team was moved to “enhanced,” meaning meetings will be conducted virtually instead of in person.
The 7-6 Cleveland Browns host the 6-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.