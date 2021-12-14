2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury deliberating in trial for man accused of torturing, murdering Bedford dad, teen daughter

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury in the Kodii Gibson trial started deliberating Monday afternoon and continued deliberating Tuesday.

Gibson, 25, could be sentenced to death if convicted of the brutal murders of Paul Bradley and Paul’s 14-year-old daughter Paris.

Both were found dead in a burning car near the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland in October 2018.

Investigators believe Gibson and two others tortured the innocent teenager in front of her father before killing them both and burning their bodies.

“They were dead, they were very badly burned, and both their hands and feet looked like they were bound and had some like black charred fabric around their wrists and ankles,” testified an East Cleveland police officer during the trial.

Prosecutors said Gibson and the two other men went to rob Bradley but ended up killing him and his daughter.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher presided over the trial.

