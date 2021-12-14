Man wanted for Warren hit-skip that killed motorcyclist

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police said a warrant was filed on 40-year-old Philip Deon Honzu for a hit-skip that killed a motorcyclist, and officers need the community to help find him.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Laird Avenue and East Market Street for an accident on Dec. 2, according to police.

Police said the suspect behind the wheel of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee drove off from the scene after running a red light and striking a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was identified by police as Roy Mason, who ultimately died from the injuries he suffered from the crash.

The warrant was filed through Warren Municipal Court on Dec. 9.

Police described Honzu as 6′1″ tall, 190 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

Call Warren Police at 330-841-2512 if you see him or know where he may be.

Philip Deon Honzu (Warren Police)

