More than 50 animals seized from condemned Summit County home

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Humane Society of Summit County was awarded ownership of more than 50 cats, dogs, and other pets that were seized from a Northeast Ohio home.

The humane society’s agents began investigating the Summit County home after receiving reports in October of abuse and severe neglect of the animals.

Officials described the living conditions for the pets as “filthy” with little access to food or water.

  • 22 small Chihuahua-mix dogs, including two litters of puppies
  • 13 adult cats and kittens
  • 15 caged birds in rooms “surrounded by refuse, waste, and vermin”

The cats were “found in every room desperately seeking refuge from the unsafe conditions,” the Humane Society of Summit County wrote in a press release.

In total, the rescue operation of the underweight and unhealthy animals lasted for 12 hours over two days.

The Humane Society of Summit County took ownership of the animals following a Nov. 30 ruling in Akron Municipal Court.

Some of the birds seized were transferred to local rescues, but the other pets may become available for adoption following treatment for malnutrition and other health issues, including ringworm, fleas, and open wounds.

Donations are also being accepted with expenses estimated to cost over $50,000.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

