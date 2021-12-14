2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mothers say living conditions at Cleveland apartments are unbearable

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akilah Martin and Sabrina DeJesus said they look at roaches, black mold, mice, and floors falling apart every day here at the Boulevard Terrace Apartments.

The women told 19 News they are left feeling frustrated.

“I’ve been living here for almost two years. I have three kids, and what’s been going on is that the rats and roaches, they live in our walls and they are chewing through our walls,” Martin said.

Their mental health they say now spiraling trying to figure out what to do next.

These mothers are concerned not for themselves but for their kids.

The women want management at the Cudell neighborhood apartment to do something quickly.

“Basically really bad infestations of the bugs, I can’t even keep a loaf of bread,” DeJesus said.

Not only are they dealing with bugs, but they said the mold in the hallways makes breathing difficult for their children.

To be fair and let management give their side of the situation, we called the leasing office.

No one picked up so we left a voice message.

We also went to the office in person.

We knocked several times during business hours, but no one opened the door.

“It’s frustrating because I have to get up all the time and make sure there are no bugs crawling on the kids. I have to make sure my door hasn’t blown open from the wind because it’s all separated and loosened. It’s just... it’s not fun,” DeJesus said.

