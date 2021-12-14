2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming trend continues the next few days

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We will throw some more high cloud cover into the mix today. High temperatures in the 50 to 55 degree range. A lake breeze in the afternoon cools you down a bit along the lakeshore. Clouds increase tonight. It’ll be be quite a bit warmer compared to this morning. Early morning temperatures tomorrow will be in the 40s. The team is tracking the next significant cold front. That will roll through later in the day Thursday. A strong south wind establishes itself tomorrow with gusts over 30 mph at times. Scattered morning showers will be around as a surge of even warmer weather rolls in. Afternoon temperatures well in the 50s. Expect a very warm and windy Wednesday night. It’s afternoon showers and thunder with the cold front Thursday. Many temperatures sneak up over 60 degrees. Strong winds in the afternoon out of the southwest and west with forecast gusts over 45 mph. This could cause some sporadic power outages and damage.

