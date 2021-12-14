Norwalk Police: middle, high school students threatened to shoot schools in separate incidents

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - Norwalk Police confirmed the department “investigated two different complaints about students who threatened to use firearms to shoot students at Norwalk Middle School and Norwalk High School” last week and again on Dec. 13.

According to police, these two complaints were separate and unrelated, and the suspects do not know each other.

The thorough investigations of both incidents are nearly complete as of 5 p.m. on Dec. 13, police said, and there is believed to be no threat regarding either of these incidents.

“Norwalk Police Department Investigators have taken every step and precaution in order to ensure the safety of all of our students here in Norwalk,” police said.

Police said the department received information on Dec. 9 about a Norwalk Middle School student who made comments about his intentions to discharge a firearm at the school.

Norwalk Police officers investigated the complaint, and the school “took action” and suspended the student, according to police.

The investigation continued because of rumors of a “hit list,” according to police, but no one could be found who actually saw a “hit list.”

Then around 8 p.m. on Dec. 12, new information was received from another student who claimed to have seen a Facebook post by an unknown person which referenced a “hit list,” according to police.

Officers interviewed the student who reported this, along with the student who had been suspended and their parents again, police said.

Police said the parents have been cooperative with allowing the search of their home and voluntarily removing all firearms from the home for safety at the request of investigators.

“None of the information pertaining to a “hit-list” or any additional threats can be substantiated, and it is believed to be the result of rumor and allegations which have again and again been repeated and changed with each repetition,” police stated.

This complaint is still under investigation.

According to police, a Norwalk High School student made threats in a Facebook post on Sunday night, but the incident was reported early the next day on Dec. 13.

“After seeing the Facebook post, a separate and unrelated complainant came forward with information regarding a high school student who made social media posts referencing a school shooting,” police stated.

Officers immediately removed the student from school and arrested them, according to police.

Evidence was collected and the student was placed in detention while awaiting a juvenile court hearing, police said.

At this point in the investigation, police said it is believed that the student was acting alone and no one else is involved.

This investigation is ongoing.

“The Norwalk Police Department has been working in tandem with the Norwalk City School System. The safety of our students is our number one priority. Any and all complaints involving threats to children or schools will be thoroughly and aggressively investigated,” police stated.

