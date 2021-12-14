Personal information of some city employees may have been accessed in cybersecurity incident, Cleveland mayor’s office says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Cleveland mayor’s office said data accessed during a recent cybersecurity incident may have included personal information for some city workers.

The city of Cleveland said in a statement that Ultimate Kronos Group, which supports the the timekeeping systems used by the mayor’s administration, reported a cybersecurity incident.

Data that may have been accessed includes some employees’ names, addresses, last four digits of social security numbers, and ID information.

“Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), which provides Kronos and Tele Staff timekeeping systems to the City of Cleveland and multiple organizations worldwide, has reported a cybersecurity incident. UKG has informed the City and its other clients they are working to assess and resolve the situation as quickly as possible. In the meantime, the City will continue timely payroll processing and ensure employees receive their pay without interruption.

Some of the data accessed may have included some employees’ first and last names, addresses, last four of the SSN, and employee ID. While UKG’s investigation is still ongoing, we wanted to share these initial findings as soon as they were available.”

The city of Cleveland said the Ultimate Kronos Group is working to resolve the situation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.