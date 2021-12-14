2 Strong 4 Bullies
Remains recovered in 1982 in Twinsburg identified decades later as guitarist for band The O’Jays

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Twinsburg Police Department announced on Tuesday that human remains discovered in 1982 have been identified nearly 40 years later as Frank “Frankie” Little Jr., a guitarist and songwriter for the band The O’Jays.

The remains of Little, who was born in Cleveland in 1943, were found in a garbage bag behind a now-closed business on Cannon Road in Twinsburg on Feb. 18, 1982.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office rule the death a homicide.

Investigators initially believed that the remains belonged to an 5-foot 6-inch tall African-American man between the ages of 20 and 35 years old at the time. The remains were distinct because it appeared the remains were from someone who had a curvature of the spine as an adolescent.

Recent research and testing from the DNA Doe Project led to the identification of Little after a close relative provided a matching DNA sample, confirmed by Dr. Lisa Kohler, of the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab.

Little was a member of The O’Jays during the mid-1960s, according to the Twinsburg Police Department.

Frank "Frankie" Little Jr.
Frank "Frankie" Little Jr.(Source: Twinsburg Police Department, CMSD)

Little also was deployed to Vietnam during the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Army. He was last known to reside in Cleveland near the area of East 105th Street and Superior Avenue during the mid-1970s.

Not much information is known about Little’s disappearance and apparent homicide, the Twinsburg Police Department said.

Police said Little had a daughter, who died in 2012, as well as a son, who has not yet been identified or located.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

