Richfield ‘armed and dangerous’ domestic violence suspect taken into custody

RICHFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Richfield Police said Todd Reynolds was taken into custody without incident after being called an “armed and dangerous” domestic violence suspect officers needed help finding.

A helicopter from the state was used to help the search around 7 p.m. on Dec. 13, and police said Reynolds was in custody at 8:55 p.m.

Police did not confirm if Reynolds was found by the eyes in the skies or on the ground.

Officers initially responded to a domestic violence report at a home where the suspect was reportedly armed with a gun and fighting with two family members, according to police.

The family members escaped from the home and are in a safe location, police confirmed.

Police said the Reynolds ran off into the woods, and officers believe he does not have a car.

The Metro SWAT team assisted officers in a search of the home and surrounding area, but Reynolds was not found until Monday, according to police.

Todd Reynolds (Richfield Police)

