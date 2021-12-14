2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier, an indication of on-going inflation pressures

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8% in November after a 0.6% monthly gain in October. It was the highest monthly reading in four months.

Food prices, which had fallen 0.3% in October, jumped 1.2% in November. Energy prices rose 2.6% after a 5.3% percent rise October.

The 12-month increase in wholesale inflation set a new record, surpassing the old records for 12-month increases of 8.6% set in both September and October. The records on wholesale prices go back to 2010.

Core inflation at the wholesale level, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose 0.8% in November with core prices were up 9.5% over the past 12 months.

The increase in wholesale prices was widespread, led by a 1.2% increase in the cost of goods and a 0.7% rise in the price of services.

In the goods category, the price of iron and steel scrap rose 10.7% while the price for gasoline, jet fuel and industrial chemicals all moved higher. In the food category, the price of fresh fruits and vegetables rose while the price of chickens fell.

The surge in wholesale prices followed news Friday that consumer prices shot up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, the biggest increase in 39 years, as the price of energy, food and many other items shot up.

The Federal Reserve, holding its last meeting of the year this week, is expected to announce Wednesday that it will accelerate the pace at which it reduces its monthly bond purchases, preparing the way to begin raising its key benchmark interest rate, possibly by mid-2022 as it seeks to demonstrate its resolve to bring inflation under control.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Latest News

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID toll nears 800,000 to close out year filled with death
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Missing 5-year-old girl found dead in Alabama; suspect arrested
Animals seized from Summit County home
More than 50 animals seized from condemned Summit County home
Bedford City School students working remotely due to illness