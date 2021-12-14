Woman hopes to find person behind sister’s 2020 death in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a loss Josefina Hicks isn’t able to forget; her 39-year-old sister Christina Jones’ death.

It happened at 3919 East 67th Street in Cleveland back in August of 2020.

Hicks told 19 News her sister had come for a birthday party at her home.

She was outside and told a speeding driver to slow down. That’s when Hicks said her sister was shot in the arm.

“Nobody knows exactly what I am going through, especially knowing the feeling off being there until your sister takes her last breath,” Hicks said.

Hicks said her sister worked for the U.S. Post Office and had four children.

19 News reached out to Cleveland police. They said the case isn’t closed. However, there are no updates or arrests at this time.

“It’s a feeling you can never forget or get out of your head,” Hicks added.

She just wants justice for her sister.

Cleveland police is encouraging anyone who has any information to come forward and reach out to crime stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tips can even be made anonymously.

