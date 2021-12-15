$1M bond set for man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Bedford Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend inside her Bedford Heights apartment pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday morning.

Steaven Cawthorne was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder and felonious assault for the murder of Gina Lampton, 26.

Lampton was found dead on Nov. 5 in her home in the 5300 block of Northfield Road.

Bedford Heights Police Chief Michael Marotta said officers responded to Lampton’s home after receiving a call from her friends in Georgia to do a welfare check.

Cawthorne was arrested several days after the murder in Akron.

He is now being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and will be back in court on Dec. 22.

