Boys & Girls Clubs say Baker Mayfield tested negative for COVID-19 day after visit with around 75 children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio said the Cleveland Browns quarterback was negative the day after his recent holiday visit with dozens of children.

Jeff Scott, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, released the following statement regarding Mayfield’s appearance on Monday:

“When Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio learned about Baker Mayfield being placed on the COVID-19 protocol list, our first step was to inform the parents and family members of the approximately 75 children who attended Monday’s ‘Passing the Joy’ event at our Elyria South Club. Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of the young people we serve, and throughout the pandemic we have taken precautions to ensure we can keep our Club doors open.

In line with that, we want to convey that we required all those attending Monday’s event to wear masks while in the building and get their temperature checked upon entrance. In addition, Baker Mayfield tested negative for COVID on Tuesday morning, the day after his appearance at our Club.

We are closing the Elyria South Club for the remainder of the week, allowing us to do a deep cleaning and limit any further exposure. We remain committed to providing safe, fun places for your children after school and giving them opportunities to grow.”

Mayfield and his wife visited the Elyria South Club on Monday afternoon for their annual “Passing the Joy” event. The two helped distribute gifts to children and participated in an indoor “snowball” fight.

The Elyria South Club will remain closed for the remainder of the week, according to Scott, so the facility can undergo a deep cleaning.

Cleveland’s starting quarterback is one of more than a dozen Browns players to be added to the Reserve/COVID-19 in the last two days.

The Browns are scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.