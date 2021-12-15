Car stolen in Euclid with 10-year-old boy asleep in back seat

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 10-year-old boy sleeping in the back seat of his mother’s car was kidnapped when a thief stole the car with the child still inside, Euclid Police confirmed.

Capt. Mitch Houser said the mother parked her car in front of a hair salon on Lakeshore Boulevard to run in and drop something off on Dec. 10.

But while she was gone, a thief stole the car with the boy still sleeping in the backseat, according to Houser.

When the thief realized the boy was in the backseat, he woke him up, ordered him out of the car, and left him in the middle of an East Cleveland neighborhood, Houser said.

Houser said the boy did not know where he was, so he walked to a nearby home on Bardwell Avenue where the residents then called East Cleveland Police.

An East Cleveland Police officer took the boy to get something to eat before bringing him back to the station to wait for his mother, according to Houser.

The family was reunited, and the mother is not facing any charges, Houser said.

The stolen car was later found unoccupied, but the suspect is still on the loose, Houser confirmed.

Houser said the boy could not describe the thief to officers because the suspect was wearing a mask.

“As far as kidnapping, technically it is the correct term,” Houser described. “However, there is no evidence to suggest the suspect knew the boy was asleep in the car when it was stolen.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.