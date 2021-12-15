2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Car stolen in Euclid with 10-year-old boy asleep in back seat

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 10-year-old boy sleeping in the back seat of his mother’s car was kidnapped when a thief stole the car with the child still inside, Euclid Police confirmed.

Capt. Mitch Houser said the mother parked her car in front of a hair salon on Lakeshore Boulevard to run in and drop something off on Dec. 10.

But while she was gone, a thief stole the car with the boy still sleeping in the backseat, according to Houser.

When the thief realized the boy was in the backseat, he woke him up, ordered him out of the car, and left him in the middle of an East Cleveland neighborhood, Houser said.

Houser said the boy did not know where he was, so he walked to a nearby home on Bardwell Avenue where the residents then called East Cleveland Police.

An East Cleveland Police officer took the boy to get something to eat before bringing him back to the station to wait for his mother, according to Houser.

The family was reunited, and the mother is not facing any charges, Houser said.

The stolen car was later found unoccupied, but the suspect is still on the loose, Houser confirmed.

Houser said the boy could not describe the thief to officers because the suspect was wearing a mask.

“As far as kidnapping, technically it is the correct term,” Houser described. “However, there is no evidence to suggest the suspect knew the boy was asleep in the car when it was stolen.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Latest News

Lakewood man sentenced to 10 years in prison after posting sexually explicit videos of minors on TikTok
Euclid High School shifts to remote learning Dec. 15-17 due to 26 new reported COVID-19 cases
Ohio Task Force 1 sent to Kentucky to help with tornado recovery
Ohio Task Force 1 sent to Kentucky to help with tornado recovery
Meijer, apartment complex to be built in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood
Meijer, apartment complex to be built in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood