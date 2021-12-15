CLE Weekend Hot List - Dec. 17 - 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - With Christmas fast approaching, there’s plenty of holiday events happening this weekend. Here’s some highlights of what’s happening this weekend in the Cleveland area, Dec. 17 -19.

Holiday Market at the Screw Factory - The Erie Screw Factory is home to multiple stories of artist lofts, many of which will be open to the public for the Holiday Market (13000 Athens Ave, Lakewood) in addition to the 90 local makers and artisans selling over the weekend. From sculpture to mead, stuffed critters to pottery, there’s bound to be something to catch your eye. The show runs all weekend, Friday, December 17, 6pm-10pm Saturday, December 18, 10am-6pm and Sunday, December 19, 10am-3pm. The event is free to attend, and parking is free. Patrons are asked to wear masks while visiting. Full information on vendors is available here.

Carolers at Public Square - You can’t get much more “Christmas season” than ice skating at Public Square (50 Public Square, Cleveland) while hearing live carolers sing holiday classics. You can grab hot cocoa and more while enjoying all the lights downtown. The carolers will be performing from 5pm to 7pm this Friday, the 17th. The event is free and open to the public.

Scuba Claus - Need something more non-traditional on your holiday season event list? Why not see Scuba Claus do his thing in the tanks of the Greater Cleveland Aquarium (2000 Sycamore Street, Cleveland) this weekend? The event includes full aquarium access and tickets, along with guests receive a complimentary digital photo with Scuba Claus, a commemorative “I Saw Scuba Claus” sticker, a coloring sheet and a temporary tattoo. Tickets are available by advance purchase only, are $24.95 for guests ages 13+, $18.95 for children ages 2 to 12. Adult and child annual Passholders ages 2+ can reserve tickets for $5 each. Admission is always free for children younger than 2. The event runs Saturday & Sunday, December 18 & 19 | 8:30 – 10am (timed arrival) Monday – Wednesday, December 20 – 22 | 4:30 – 7pm (timed arrival). Full details are on the Aquarium website.

Holiday Flea Market at the Beachland Ballroom - The Beachland Ballroom (15711 Waterloo Road, Cleveland) will host its annual Holiday Flea Saturday the 18th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Several vendors specialize in music-centric items such as vinyl, band merchandise and art, as well as vintage clothing, jewelry and more. The event is free and open to the public.

Navidad Flamenca: A Spanish Christmas - Abrepaso Flamenco, a troupe that bills itself as Northeast Ohio’s premiere flamenco music and dance company, offers a variety of community outreach and education programs for all ages. Join ABREPASO flamenco for an exciting evening of live flamenco music and dance with special guests from New York City and Spain - José Moreno and Sol “La Argentinita.” From passionate solos to exciting group pieces and even a few flamenco Christmas Carols (Villancicos), it’s a perfect way to ring in the holidays! The concert is appropriate for all ages. The group performs Sunday the 19th at 7pm in the Beachland Ballroom (15711 Waterloo Road, Cleveland), the group will present a winter celebration of flamenco that’ll showcase local students and talent along with nationally acclaimed and award winning dancer Alice Blumenfeld. Tickets cost $25, and are available here.

Countryside Farmers Market - Join the Countryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers’ Market (2315 Ira Road, Bath) and shop small for the holidays while enjoying special festive activities! Pick up food from the over 30 vendors for your holiday spread, including pies, cookies, hams, roasts, potatoes, apples, fresh breads, sauces, jams, jellies and more. There will also be an “Ugly Sweater” contest, photos with Santa, and a cooking demo at 9:30am. The event runs from 9am until Noon on Saturday the 18th. The event is free to the public, full details here.

