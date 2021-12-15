2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns: Coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19, Baker Mayfield also reportedly has coronavirus

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, during the second half of an NFL preseason...
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday morning that head coach Kevin Stefanski is among the latest in the organization to test positive for COVID-19, even though he is vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

The team released the following statement regarding Stefanski’s test result:

“This morning’s testing round has produced additional positive COVID-19 results. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, who has been vaccinated and received a booster, has tested positive and has immediately self-isolated. He is feeling fine and will continue his head coaching duties virtually as we prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders game on Saturday. Should Coach Stefanski not produce two negative tests by Saturday, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will serve as the play caller in Saturday’s game. Additionally, acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell has tested positive. Our player round of testing is still being conducted and any player transactions related to COVID-19 reserve will be updated and announced once finalized.”

This is Stefanski’s second known time testing positive for the coronavirus. He was previously forced to miss a playoff game last season because of his COVID-19 diagnosis; it was the team’s first playoff appearance in 18 years.

Additionally, reports surfaced on Wednesday morning that Baker Mayfield also tested positive for the coronavirus.

More than a half-dozen players, including key starters Jarvis Landry and Wyatt Teller, were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Tuesday following positive test results.

This isn't good.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Due to the number of positive COVID-19 test results within the organizations, the team was moved to “enhanced,” meaning meetings will be conducted virtually instead of in person.

The 7-6 Cleveland Browns host the 6-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

