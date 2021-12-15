Cleveland man dies in crash on I-480

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Cleveland man was killed in a car crash on I-480 early Wednesday morning.

Cleveland police said Rocco Proffitt was exiting I-480 onto Ridge Road around 4 a.m. when he slammed into the rear of a stopped box truck.

Proffitt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the box truck was not injured.

Cleveland police had the ramp shut down for several hours.

The recovery of the damaged car has begun. The ramp is still closed. pic.twitter.com/KDpHM5oYZS — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) December 15, 2021

The fatal accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.