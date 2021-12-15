Euclid High School shifts to remote learning Dec. 15-17 due to 26 new reported COVID-19 cases

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid High School will shift to remote learning for Dec. 15-17 after 26 new reported COVID-19 cases were reported at the high school since Monday, Euclid City Schools confirmed.

Euclid City Schools said the spike affected the district’s ability to staff and operate the building safely.

“Euclid Schools is committed to the safety and health of our students and staff, and we continue to make decisions with their safety in mind,” Euclid City Schools stated.

“As a result, we have determined the safest course of action for our students is to switch to remote learning for most classes for the next three days, December 15-17, 2021,” according to the district.

Euclid City Schools posted instructions for high school students on their expectations on the district website.

