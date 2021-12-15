Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity welcomes new homeowners just in time for holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite labor shortages and the current housing market, Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity has had a record-setting year.

In Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, the sound of drills and hammers is a familiar one.

The Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity has been hard at work building homes in this area.

“By the time we finish our work in early 2024, we will have done almost 100 houses in this community. So, if there ever was a habitat village, this is it,” said John Habat, the president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

The non-profit has had a record-breaking year, with the most homes sold in a single month and the most houses completed in a year.

“Today, we’re dedicating one of the nine houses that Habitat will be transferring to Cleveland families during the month of December,” said Habat.

Joyce and her son are among those families, the new homeowner relieved to be in her home right before Christmas.

“I’m happy, just thank you guys so much for everything,” said Joyce.

Joyce’s 8-month long journey to acquire this home came with sweat equity and determination.

“Joyce had to meet three basic qualifying criteria. She had to have a need for safe affordable housing. She had to have some skin in the game, sweat equity. She had to perform 300 hours of sweat equity on this home or other projects, and third, she had to be able to pay a mortgage,” said Habat.

“Get out here and get it done. Don’t procrastinate,” said Joyce.

Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity also had a record year for donations.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.