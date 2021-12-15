2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kent man arrested for child pornography crimes with victims 5-15 years old

Paul D. Bukovac
Paul D. Bukovac(Kent Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent Police confirmed 22-year-old Paul D. Bukovac was arrested after detectives seized devices containing photos and videos of child sexual exploitive material with victims ranging from 5-15 years old who live as far as California and the United Kingdom.

Lt. Mike Lewis said Kent Police executed a search warrant in the 470 block of S. Francis Street the morning of Dec. 14.

A lengthy investigation in collaboration with Internet Crime Against Children led detectives to believe a resident had been extorting and manipulating juveniles to send nude photos and videos online, according to Lewis.

Detectives seized devices containing both photographs and videos of child sexual exploitive material with victims who ranged in age from 5-15 years old and lived as far away as California and the United Kingdom, Lewis said.

Lewis said 22-year-old Paul D. Bukovac of Kent was arrested by Kent Police and charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person.

This investigation is ongoing.

