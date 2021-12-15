Lakewood man sentenced to 10 years in prison after posting sexually explicit videos of minors on TikTok

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood man will spend the next 10 years in jail for posing as a teenage girl on social media, coercing a minor to send him sexually explicit photos and videos of herself, and then posting some of those videos on TikTok after threatening the victim, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Leonard C. Boyle confirmed 36-year-old Brian Grinnell was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shae in Hartford on Dec. 14 to 121 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

The Department of Justice said that court documents and statements made in court show in March 2020, Grinnell posed as a 15-year-old girl and met a girl, who was under the age of 12 at the time, on Omegle.

Omegle is an online chat website and app that allows users to interact with strangers.

Soon after, he began communicating with the minor victim on Snapchat, according to the Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice said Grinnell told the minor victim to take sexually explicit photos and videos of herself and send them to him over Snapchat.

When the minor victim started to feel threatened by Grinnell, she unfriended and blocked his account, the Department of Justice said.

According to the Department of Justice, Grinnell then reached out to friends of the minor victim on TikTok and said that unless the minor victim got in touch with him, he would post a video of the minor victim naked on the app.

Grinnell subsequently posted sexually explicit videos of the minor victim on TikTok, according to the Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice said, “When a friend of the minor victim, who is also a minor, begged Grinnell not to post additional videos of the minor victim, Grinnell stated, ‘I want a video of you begging me to not put them up. And you have to be topless in the video. If you don’t want any more of your friend stuff going out.’ After the friend told Grinnell that they would call the police, Grinnell responded, ‘How are they gonna find me?’”

Grinnell proceeded to post another video of the minor victim on TikTok, according to the Department of Justice.

“Grinnell subsequently shared additional videos of the minor victim with undercover officers, and bragged about how many videos he had and how easy it would be for him to get more videos from other minors,” the Department of Justice stated

Investigators arrested Grinnell on Sept. 23, 2020, and seized his iPhone among other items.

The Department of Justice said investigators found numerous images and videos of child pornography on his iPhone.

Grinnell has been detained since his arrest and pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography on April 9.

Judge Shea ordered Grinnell to pay a $10,000 special assessment.

This investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Canaan Police Department, with assistance from the Cuyahoga County (Ohio) Prosecutor’s Office and Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara E. Levens through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which is aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

