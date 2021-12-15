Lorain County man sentenced for hiding camera in bathroom, filming relatives and children

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County man will be sentenced on Wednesday after he recently pleaded guilty to pandering obscenity, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, and voyeurism for hiding a camera inside the bathroom of his home.

Paul Churchill’s court hearing is scheduled for approximately 11 a.m.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office arrested Churchill in February 2020.

Investigators said Churchill was filming people on a camera hidden in a device that looked like a regular AC charger, but it was actually a recording device with an SD card in it.

A relative, who was 19 years old at the time, found the camera while staying with Churchill and his wife. It was then turned over to the custody of the Lorain County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Churchill’s phone and other electronics devices were searched. Hundreds of files, including photos of friends, relatives, and children, were found on the devices.

