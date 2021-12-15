2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man convicted of torturing, murdering Bedford dad, teen daughter

Suspect was facing the death penalty if convicted
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to East Cleveland Police, Kodii Gibson has been convicted for his role in the brutal murders of Paul Bradley and his 14-year-old daughter Paris.

Both were found dead in a burning car near the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland in October 2018.

Investigators believe Gibson and two others tortured the innocent teenager in front of her father before killing them both and burning their bodies.

Gibson was convicted on the following charges:

2- Counts of Aggravated Murder

2- Counts of Murder with course of criminal conduct specifications

2- Counts of Aggravated Arson

2- Counts of Kidnapping

1- Count of Aggravated Burglary

Gibson is facing the death penalty the sentencing phase will begin on Feb. 24th, 2022.

