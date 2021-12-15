Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm and windy through tomorrow; rain likely tomorrow afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dynamic storm will eject out of the Rockies this morning and quickly track into southern Minnesota tonight. The cold front with this system rolls through our area later tomorrow afternoon. A surge of very warm air for this time of year is building in right now. We have a few showers around this morning. Expect a dry afternoon. Mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range. South wind will gust over 30 mph at times. It’ll be windy and very warm tonight. Temperatures hold steady in the mid to upper 50s. The wind picks up even more tomorrow out of the southwest. Wind gusts over 45 mph at times. Showers likely in the afternoon with the cold front. High temperatures tomorrow 60 to 65 degrees. The sky clears Thursday night as colder air rushes in behind the front.

