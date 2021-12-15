2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost talks tough on human trafficking and robocalls

AG Yost stops by 19 News studios to discuss issue impacting Ohioians
By Chris Frye
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a busy 2021 for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

From cracking down on human trafficking and robocalls to helping victims of the opioid crisis, Yost has made it a point to be transparent when it comes to helping Ohioans.

But some of his statements have come with some controversy, including his stance on vaccine mandates.

19 News Anchor Chris Frye spoke 1-on-1 with Yost on why he disagrees with vaccine mandates set forth by President Joe Biden.

