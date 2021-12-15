Ohio Task Force 1 sent to Kentucky to help with tornado recovery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s Task Force 1 has deployed 45 people to Kentucky in an effort to find survivors of Friday’s tornadoes.

“It’s a long day, they’re starting before sunrise to get there, and then they’ll work until sunset tonight,” explained Phil Sinewe.

The team spends their day driving through rural Kentucky, stopping at smashed homes, looking for those who survived the tornadoes, and those who didn’t.

They’re documenting on a map where families are located and their needs so that FEMA and the state of Kentucky can better serve them.

“This may be the first people they’ve seen in days that are there in an official capacity,” said Sinewe.

For those of us here in Ohio, the task force is asking that you donate money to local non-profits if you’re looking to help those impacted by the tornadoes.

“A charity can buy 10 cans for what we would pay for 2 or 3″ said Sinewe. “Cash is king and these people need a lot of help”.

As the days go by donations pile up by the hour.

But the thing these families need the most is a home, and that’s going to take a lot longer to get.

