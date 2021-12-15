2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio Task Force 1 sent to Kentucky to help with tornado recovery

By Aria Janel
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s Task Force 1 has deployed 45 people to Kentucky in an effort to find survivors of Friday’s tornadoes.

“It’s a long day, they’re starting before sunrise to get there, and then they’ll work until sunset tonight,” explained Phil Sinewe.

The team spends their day driving through rural Kentucky, stopping at smashed homes, looking for those who survived the tornadoes, and those who didn’t.

They’re documenting on a map where families are located and their needs so that FEMA and the state of Kentucky can better serve them.

“This may be the first people they’ve seen in days that are there in an official capacity,” said Sinewe.

For those of us here in Ohio, the task force is asking that you donate money to local non-profits if you’re looking to help those impacted by the tornadoes.

“A charity can buy 10 cans for what we would pay for 2 or 3″ said Sinewe. “Cash is king and these people need a lot of help”.

As the days go by donations pile up by the hour.

But the thing these families need the most is a home, and that’s going to take a lot longer to get.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Latest News

Lakewood man sentenced to 10 years in prison after posting sexually explicit videos of minors on TikTok
Euclid High School shifts to remote learning Dec. 15-17 due to 26 new reported COVID-19 cases
Meijer, apartment complex to be built in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood
Meijer, apartment complex to be built in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood
Ohio Task Force 1 sent to Kentucky to help with tornado recovery
Ohio Task Force 1 sent to Kentucky to help with tornado recovery