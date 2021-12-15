Perry Township Police arrest 13-year-old boy after threats of school shooting at middle school

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perry Township Police of Stark County confirmed a 13-year-old boy was arrested after the department got several calls reporting a threat for a school shooting at Edison Middle School on social media.

The incident happened on Dec. 13, according to Chief of Police Michael Pomesky.

Pomesky said Perry Township officers and detectives immediately began the investigation which lead to the identification of a 13-year-old boy in the case.

He was arrested for inducing panic, which is a second-degree felony, and booked into the Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center, according to Pomesky.

“I would like to thank the students, parents, and school staff/administration who provided us information in this case assisting us to address this matter promptly,” Pomesky stated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.