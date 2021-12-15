2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Perry Township Police arrest 13-year-old boy after threats of school shooting at middle school

Perry Township Police in Stark County
Perry Township Police in Stark County(Perry Township Police in Stark County)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perry Township Police of Stark County confirmed a 13-year-old boy was arrested after the department got several calls reporting a threat for a school shooting at Edison Middle School on social media.

The incident happened on Dec. 13, according to Chief of Police Michael Pomesky.

Pomesky said Perry Township officers and detectives immediately began the investigation which lead to the identification of a 13-year-old boy in the case.

He was arrested for inducing panic, which is a second-degree felony, and booked into the Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center, according to Pomesky.

“I would like to thank the students, parents, and school staff/administration who provided us information in this case assisting us to address this matter promptly,” Pomesky stated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Latest News

It’s the fear of the unknown for Vermilion and Brownhelm Townships residents whose homes and...
Vermilion 1 step closer to having a potential large warehouse distribution center
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost talks tough on human trafficking and robocalls
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost talks tough on human trafficking and robocalls
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost talks tough on human trafficking and robo-calls
Ohio AG Dave Yost interview
Frank "Frankie" Little Jr.
Remains recovered in 1982 in Twinsburg identified decades later as guitarist for band The O’Jays