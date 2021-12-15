2 Strong 4 Bullies
Threat at Bartberton Middle School was a hoax, police say

(WDBJ)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Barberton police officers said a bomb threat directed towards Barberton Middle School Tuesday was a hoax.

According to police, Barberton Middle School administrators received an e-mail from an unknown person stating a bomb was going to go off at the school and threatened violence.

Officers and school staff members searched the school and said they found no threat.

Barberton police detectives discovered the e-mail had been sent from outside the United States.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

