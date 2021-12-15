Vermilion 1 step closer to having a potential large warehouse distribution center

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the fear of the unknown for Vermilion and Brownhelm Townships residents whose homes and historic landmarks back up behind an empty plot of land.

People know a big warehouse could potentially be moving in, but they don’t know what kind of warehouse it will be.

“I think I would sign a referendum. The problem with this project is not the fact that it’s a warehouse; the problem is it’s too big,” said Bob Leinbach, a resident.

On Monday council approved a plan to rezone this plot of land. The new zoning allows for a larger warehouse-type building to now be built.

“My kids, we have five, and one on the way, we homeschool and use our yard a lot. We like to stargaze. Once that comes, and the light pollution starts, we’re not going to be able to see anything in the sky except for lights from the distribution center,” said Megan Zander, a resident.

Vermillion Mayor Jim Forthofer backs the project. He believes this will be an economic boost for the area.

“Whatever the next project is goes through the Vermilion planning commission,” said Forthofer.

The mayor said the last chance for residents would be to appeal to the planning commission with their concerns.

“The proposal they review, make it sure it complies, make sure of any studies pertaining to environmental impact, water runoff, noise, light, whatever, they commission those studies to be done, and they require the prospective occupant to adhere to those things,” said Forthofer.

“I will be emailing the planning commission,” said Zander.

As for what this building could be is still a mystery.

