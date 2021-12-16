CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police urge the community to come forward to identify two individuals connected to a car theft at gunpoint from an elderly man.

Police warn not to approach the males if you see them.

Cleveland Police shared the following photos of the individuals:

2 connected to car theft from elderly man at gunpoint need ID’ed in Cleveland (Cleveland Police)

If you recognize these two individuals, call the Cleveland Division of Police Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5418 or reach a detective at 216-623-3124.

Reference case #2021-371078 when you call.

