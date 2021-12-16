2 connected to car theft from elderly man at gunpoint need ID’ed in Cleveland
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police urge the community to come forward to identify two individuals connected to a car theft at gunpoint from an elderly man.
Police warn not to approach the males if you see them.
Cleveland Police shared the following photos of the individuals:
If you recognize these two individuals, call the Cleveland Division of Police Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5418 or reach a detective at 216-623-3124.
Reference case #2021-371078 when you call.
