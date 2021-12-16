2 people injured in grease fire on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two residents were injured in a fire Wednesday morning on the city’s West side.

Cleveland firefighters were called to a home in the 4000 block of W. 150th Street around 10:15 a.m.

According to firefighters, both victims suffered burns in a grease fire.

They are being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials added there was minor damage to the home.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.