2 people injured in grease fire on Cleveland’s West Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two residents were injured in a fire Wednesday morning on the city’s West side.

Cleveland firefighters were called to a home in the 4000 block of W. 150th Street around 10:15 a.m.

According to firefighters, both victims suffered burns in a grease fire.

They are being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials added there was minor damage to the home.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Discolored water could still be an issue in several East side suburbs, Cleveland Water officials say